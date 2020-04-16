Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 16-Apr-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

IATA urges ICAO to reassess CORSIA baseline given COVID-19 downturn in air travel

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac urged ICAO to make adjustments to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to reflect the changes in the situation brought about by the reduction in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic (Sharecast News/The Guardian/Bloomberg, 08-Apr-2020).

CORSIA is intended to go into force in 2021, using a sectoral baseline derived from the average of total CO2 emissions between 2019 and 2020 as its point to calculate offsets.

Mr de Juniac reportedly requested ICAO adjust the baseline to 2019 emissions alone "to ensure the sustainable development of international aviation and avoid an inappropriate economic burden on the sector". ICAO intends to discuss the request at the 220th session of its Council, due to be held in late Jun-2020.

CANSO and partners launch 'perfect flight' initiative to reduce airspace restrictions

CANSO, IATA, A4E, ERA, AIRE, IFATCA and EUROCONTROL launched (09-Apr-2020 an environmental initiative to facilitate 'perfect flights' involving the reduction of airspace restrictions. CANSO director Europe affairs Tanja Grobotek stated: "Traffic numbers are much lower than before the pandemic... So CANSO and our partners are using this downtime to facilitate optimum flight paths that will deliver environmental and economic benefits by reducing fuel burn, emissions, noise and fuel costs". [more - original PR]

Original report: Joint effort to deliver additional environmental benefits during the traffic downturn

The aviation industry is using the downturn in air traffic as a result of COVID-19 to implement additional measures to reduce the environmental impact of aviation. CANSO – the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation – in association with IATA, A4E, ERA, AIRE, IFATCA and the EUROCONTROL Network Manager, is launching an ambitious environmental initiative to facilitate ‘Perfect Flights’ while traffic volumes are lower than usual.

Tanja Grobotek, CANSO Director Europe Affairs explains: “Air navigation service providers (ANSPs) across Europe are still playing a vital role enabling the transportation of urgent medical supplies and food, and the repatriation of individuals, but clearly traffic numbers are much lower than before the pandemic. So CANSO and our partners are using this downtime to facilitate optimum flight paths that will deliver environmental and economic benefits by reducing fuel burn, emissions, noise and fuel costs.” Normally, in order to manage traffic safely and efficiently into and out of busy airspace, ANSPs apply airspace restrictions to maximise capacity, reduce complexity and organise aircraft into specific flows. These restrictions may however contribute to reducing horizontal and/or vertical flight efficiency. In the current low-level traffic scenario, most of these airspace restrictions can be lifted, which enables more direct routes and allows aircraft to fly their optimal vertical profiles. “There is no reason right now why an aircraft should not be flying its ‘perfect flight,’” Tanja Grobotek added. This initiative is testament to CANSO, IATA, A4E ERA, AIRE, IFATCA and the EUROCONTROL Network Manager’s commitment to reducing aviation’s carbon emissions – both today and in the future.

Center for Biological Diversity urges US to drop rules for supersonic aircraft

Center for Biological Diversity stated (13-Apr-2020) new rules proposed by the US FAA to permit supersonic air travel over the USwould "be a disaster for our climate,", forecasting that supersonic aircraft would use five to seven times more fuel per passenger than standard aircraft. The environmental group urged the Trump Administration to use the current reduction in air travel as a time to "adopt measures to protect people and the climate from conventional aircraft, not excuses to pave the way for super-polluting supersonics." [more - original PR]

Original report: Trump Opens Door to Return of Super-polluting Supersonic Planes

The Trump administration proposed new rules today that would pave the way for the return of commercial supersonic airplane travel. The new rules would allow commercial supersonic aircraft, which have been banned for almost 50 years, to be noisier at takeoff and landing than new conventional jets.

“Allowing supersonic aircraft to fly would be a disaster for our climate,” said Clare Lakewood, climate legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The pollution from existing planes is already a major threat to public health that the FAA is ignoring. The current reduction in air traffic, and the cleaner air we now breathe, should be reasons for the Trump administration to adopt measures to protect people and the climate from conventional aircraft, not excuses to pave the way for super-polluting supersonics.” It’s projected that supersonic planes would burn five to seven times more fuel per passenger than standard aircraft. In a study released last year, the International Council on Clean Transportation concluded that a new fleet of supersonic planes would emit 96 million metric tons of carbon pollution every year. They are also projected to exceed subsonic limits for nitrogen oxides by 40%. Exposure to nitrogen oxides is linked to respiratory disease, heart attacks and strokes. The new rules, which set noise standards for supersonic aircraft at takeoff and landing, have been proposed as a result of provisions included in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. That Act required the Federal Aviation Authority to start setting certification standards that will let commercial supersonic jets fly in U.S. airspace, and to consider repealing the ban on civilian supersonic flight over U.S. land. “We shouldn’t have choke on dirty air just so a few people can shave an hour off a cross-country flight,” Lakewood said. Overland commercial supersonic travel was banned in 1971, with Republican White House officials at the time citing noise pollution and dangerous emissions levels. The new rules do not propose to lift the ban on commercial supersonic flight over land. Commercial aviation already accounts for 12% of all U.S. transportation CO2 emissions and 2.4% of CO2 emissions around the globe. This number is expected to grow in the coming decade if the industry does not adopt long-overdue emissions guidelines — and that’s before factoring in the increased pollution sure to accompany supersonic planes.

Argus Media: Z Energy sees 83% decline in New Zealand jet fuel sales

Argus Media reported (14-Apr-2020) Z Energy reported an 83% decline in jet fuel sales to 2.41m litres and 15,100bl in the week 05-Apr-2020, down from an average of 89,000bl per week in the four weeks to 22-Mar-2020. The fall in Z Energy's jet fuel sales are consistent with travel restrictions and Air New Zealand activity reduction of 95% since the coronavirus outbreak. [more - original PR]

Original report:

Z Energy sees slump in New Zealand jet fuel sales

New Zealand downstream firm Z Energy reported an 83pc slide in jet fuel sales to 2.41mn litres (15,100 bl) in the week to 5 April compared with an average of 89,000 bl/week in the four weeks to 22 March, before the country imposed travel restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Z Energy is one of three wholesalers in New Zealand's jet fuel market, along with BP and ExxonMobil. Z Energy bought Chevron's New Zealand assets in 2016. It buys oil products from the country's sole refinery, the 139,000 b/d Marsden Point that Z Energy has a 15.4pc stake in as a partner in Refining NZ. The refinery does not sell direct to consumers and only sells to wholesalers. The fall in Z Energy's jet fuel sales are consistent with flight activity by national airline Air New Zealand, which has cut its flight capacity by 95pc since the coronavirus outbreak. The New Zealand government progressively imposed travel restrictions from February. Air New Zealand started cutting flight capacity in February. By Kevin Morrison

Argus Media: Australia jet fuel sales fall to lowest level since Jun-2016

Argus Media reported (14-Apr-2020) total Feb-2020 jet fuel sales in Australia declined to its lowest level since Jun-2016, due to the impact of coronavirus amid airlines cutting services and visitor restrictions. Details include:

Sales declined to 147,500b/d in Feb-2020, from 163,000 b/d year-on-year, and declined 12% from 168,000 b/d in Jan-2020;

International operations declined 91,500 b/d in Feb-2020, from 104,000 b/d year-on-year and declined 17% from Jan-2020;

Domestic jet fuel sales decreased to 56,000 b/d in Feb-2020, from 58,000 b/d year-on-year. Australia's domestic jet fuel consumption is significantly influenced by inbound tourists that fly to multiple locations during their visit, which decreased to a four year low of 647,00 visitors;

Jet fuel imports decreased to an eight month low of 83,700 b/d in Feb-2020, an increase from 75,500 during Feb-2019, however down by 22% from 108,000 imported in Jan-2020. It was the lowest monthly volume of jet fuel imports since the 75,000 b/d in Jun-2019;

Australia's four refineries produced 62,000 b/d of jet fuel in Feb-2020, a decline from 73,000 b/d in Feb-2019. [more - original PR]

Original report: Australia's February jet fuel sales slump

Australia's jet fuel sales slumped in February to their lowest level since June 2016 from the impact of Covid-19 amid airlines cutting services and visitor restrictions.