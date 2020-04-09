Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 09-Apr-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Schiphol Group issues EUR750m green bond

Royal Schiphol Group launched (02-Apr-2020) a EUR750 million green bond under its European medium term note programme. The senior unsecured bonds are due on 06-Apr-2029 and carry a coupon of 2.0% p/a. This green bond offering will support Royal Schiphol Group's investments in green buildings and clean transportation at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and other airports operated in the Netherlands. [more - original PR]

ICAO: Benin to participate in voluntary phase of CORSIA

ICAO announced (06-Apr-2020) Benin will participate in the voluntary phase of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) when it commences in 2021. Benin is the 83rd country to confirm plans to participate in the voluntary phase of CORSIA. [more - original PR]

The Australia Institute: Commercial aviation emissions could halve due to coronavirus

The Australia Institute reported (01-Apr-2020) commercial aviation emissions in Australia may decline by more than 50% in 2020 as a result of coronavirus, according to research from the 'Australia Institute Climate & Energy Program'. Key details include:

Coronavirus related cuts to commercial air traffic already resulted in approximately a 10.3 Mt reduction in global CO2 emissions over Feb-2020 and Mar-2020;

IATA projects a 38% reduction to air travel in 2020, equating to a 352.7 Mt fall in global civil aviation emissions year-on-year, and a 8.8 Mt CO2 fall in Australian aviation emissions, amounting to a 37% decrease;

Emissions from Australian commercial aviation may experience a reduction of up to 13.2Mt CO2 in 2020, down 56%, under an extreme scenario of continual grounding of most Qantas and Virgin Australia aircraft for nine months;

Business travel may not rebound to 2019 levels, given the systemic shift to online conferencing and communication and weakened corporate budgets post coronavirus;

Under the UN deal on international aviation emissions, major airlines have committed to carbon neutrality using 2020 as the baseline year, which could end up as a record low year for emissions.

The Australia Institute climate and energy program director Richie Merzian stated: "The question remains as to whether Covid-19 pandemic will permanently change our flying habits, given epidemics like Avian flu, MERS and SARS saw the volume of air travel recover within a few short months". [more - original PR]

Tourism Industry Aotearoa CEO: We can make a better tourism industry in New Zealand

Tourism Industry Aotearoa CEO Chris Roberts welcomed the New Zealand Government's collaboration with industry and business to plan for the future of tourism (RNZ, 08-Apr-2020). Mr Roberts said: "We can make a better tourism industry in New Zealand, it can be world's most sustainable tourism industry, the most environmentally protective... The one that listens to its communities better than any other tourism industry in the world. That's the opportunity we have right now, so let's take advantage of that opportunity and create something very special out of this crisis".

Green Alliance: CORSIA in its current form is not ambitious enough

Green Alliance reported (01-Apr-2020) a national "office for carbon removal" is vital to guarantee the credibility of carbon offsetting and avoid "junk credits".

Green Alliance reported CORSIA in its current form is not ambitious enough to make the necessary contribution to meeting the global goal set by the Paris climate agreement, or the UK's net zero carbon obligation, and must be strengthened. Green Alliance proposed the use of emissions reductions and carbon removals rather than a single net zero target.

Green Alliance said UK aviation emissions must be reduced by 42% from 36.5 MtCO2 in 2017, to 21 MtCO2 or less in 2050 for there to be enough offsets available to achieve net zero aviation in the UK by 2050.

Green Alliance policy adviser James Elliott stated: "Boosting tree planting and low carbon farming, alongside developing other carbon removal technologies, like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, is an urgent priority". [more - original PR]

