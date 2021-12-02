Air Transat-WestJet: another intriguing pandemic partnership

Up until this point in 2021 the most interesting partnerships in the Americas have occurred in the US and Latin America, as American solidified its tie-ups with Alaska and JetBlue and also worked to ensure its stature in Latin America via a new partnership with JetSMART and a deeper relationship with GOL.

Now, in an interesting turn of events in Canada, rivals WestJet and Air Transat have agreed to codeshare on selected routes in order to ensure their competitiveness in the trans Atlantic market, which will emerge as a highly competitive market in the Northern Hemisphere’s summer of 2022 - if the impact of new variants of COVID-19 can be kept in check.