Air New Zealand's withdrawal from SBTi underscores growing sustainability challenges for airlines
Air New Zealand's withdrawal from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) highlights the growing challenges that airlines face in their efforts to meet the aviation industry's ambitious sustainability targets.
Recent developments indicate that progress in key areas such as fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production could remain limited in the short term.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.