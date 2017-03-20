Lufthansa: mainline pilot deal, growing Ryanair threat at Frankfurt; Eurowings vital to both.

The Lufthansa Group's juggling act continues to impress with the sheer number of balls that it has sought to keep in the air over the past year.

Striving for labour productivity improvements in its mainline operations, while also attempting to minimise industrial unrest; expanding its Eurowings low cost brand through organic growth, while also integrating the acquisition of Brussels Airlines and the wet lease of aircraft from airberlin; facing the growing threat of Ryanair's entry into its biggest hub at Frankfurt, while seeking to maintain a good relationship with the airport's owner Fraport; keeping positive momentum in its financial performance after earning more than its cost of capital in 2014-2016, while the global cycle may have reached a peak.

In the same week as reporting solid, if unspectacular, financial results for 2016, Lufthansa has achieved a break through agreement with its pilots over pay and conditions. As a strategic tool, Eurowings helped it to reach this agreement, but the LCC subsidiary now needs to become financially successful.

Later in Mar-2017, Ryanair will start its first four Frankfurt routes, to which it will add 20 more next winter. Eurowings will need to be part of Lufthansa's response to this growing competitive threat. [3179 words]

