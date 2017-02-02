Etihad-Lufthansa partnership: Lufthansa – the good guys of globalisation, starting along the road

Pragmatism is forcing the Lufthansa Group to compromise its legacy outlook and adapt its rhetoric as it cautiously welcomes into its nucleus the Etihad Aviation Group. Lufthansa and Etihad’s 01-Feb-2017 USD200 million catering and engineering deal may seem underwhelming, but it brings Etihad into other areas of Lufthansa Group’s business – and management. After being so flagrantly opposed to Gulf airlines, Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr recognises he needs to change internal mindsets while not advancing faster than ultraconservative unions will allow. Mr Spohr also says there is potential for a JV with Etihad.

As with recent Etihad cooperation – addressing ailing airberlin, and a new simple codeshare – the benefits of the latest deals are tilted towards Lufthansa. Lufthansa has yet to bring Etihad into its core to help address its fundamental cost and network problem – as it surely must do. Such a deal would leverage Etihad’s fundamental business of a hub in Abu Dhabi. [2537 words]

Subheadings: Lufthansa and Etihad dance around business edges, with catering and MRO developments

Rationalising route networks: complex, sensitive and potentially expansive

Lufthansa and Etihad CEOs agree that more is to come – but remain vague

Lufthansa visits Abu Dhabi, smiling

Lufthansa puts subsidy rhetoric aside for the Etihad partnership

Lufthansa’s growing relationship with Etihad needs reckoning in Star

Etihad has not yet arrived in Lufthansa's inner circle

Lufthansa's Gulf partnership springs from necessity, not choice Graphs and data: Lufthansa Group results by segment: 2015

Etihad and Lufthansa initial partnership arrangements: 16-Dec-2016

Etihad Asia-Pacific destinations not served by Lufthansa Group: 2017

Turkish Airlines and Gulf airline seat capacity in home and key source markets for the Lufthansa Group: week commencing 19-Dec-2016

