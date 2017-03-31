airberlin restructuring: summer capacity minus 31%; long haul growth; threat of Eurowings looms

The main elements of Air Berlin Group's latest restructuring are taking shape. In Feb-2017, 38 of its aircraft began a wet lease agreement to operate on behalf of the Lufthansa Group. On 26-Mar-2017, the majority of airberlin's tourist routes were reassigned to NIKI, prior to the transfer of its Austrian subsidiary to a new airline that will also include TUIfly and be part owned by Etihad. This leaves the core "new" airberlin airline to focus on developing its network operation from its hubs in Duesseldorf and Berlin.

Data from OAG for the summer 2017 schedule show that airberlin's total seat numbers will be reduced by 31% versus last summer, focusing on Europe, mainly due to these actions. On long haul, however, airberlin's US seat capacity will grow by 57% this summer, with four new routes. On routes to Latin America, airberlin's growth of recent years has been halted by a more intense competitive landscape. Lufthansa's low cost subsidiary Eurowings has grown rapidly to destinations served by airberlin in Latin America.

Eurowings is also now turning its attention to the US. They operate from different German airports, but Eurowings could become a growing thorn in airberlin's side. [2495 words]

Subheadings: Air Berlin Group seat numbers were cut by 21% from 2011 to 2016

But ongoing losses demanded a more radical restructuring

Airberlin seat capacity to fall by 22% in 'schedule year' 2017

airberlin intercontinental capacity is growing, led by North America

Capacity cut accelerates to 31% in summer 2017…

…but intercontinental growth rate is increasing, driven by US routes

Capacity cut to Middle East and Africa

Four new US routes in summer 2017

Competition is relatively low on airberlin's US network, but Eurowings is growing

Greater competition in Latin America has halted airberlin's growth

Eurowings' growth could be a threat to airberlin on long haul Graphs and data: Air Berlin Group passenger numbers (million), ASKs (billion) and passenger load factor (%): 2005 to 2016

airberlin: annual scheduled seats by region schedule years, 2008 to 2017

airberlin: annual intercontinental scheduled seats by region schedule years, 2008 to 2017

airberlin: scheduled seats by region, summer 2016 and summer 2017

airberlin: intercontinental scheduled seats by region, summer 2016 and summer 2017

airberlin routes to North America in 2017

Eurowings routes to North America in 2017

airberlin and Eurowings: weekly one way seats to North America, 24-Mar-2014 to 4-Sep-2017

airberlin routes to Latin America in 2017

Eurowings routes to Latin America in 2017

airberlin and Eurowings: weekly one way seats to Latin America, 24-Mar-2014 to 4-Sep-2017

