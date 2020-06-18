Become a CAPA Member
18-Jun-2020 8:38 PM

Wizz Air to establish base at Dortmund Airport in Aug-2020

Dortmund Airport announced (18-Jun-2020) Wizz Air plans to establish a base at the airport in Aug-2020. The LCC will station three A320s at Dortmund and plans to launch services connecting the airport to 18 destinations from Aug-2020, including Alghero, Bari, Catania, Naples, Athens, Corfu, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Santorini, Rhodes, Reykjavík, Lisbon, Zaporizhia, Marrakech, Suceava, Split and Podgorica. [more - original PR - German]

