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    4-Aug-2026 11:59 AM

    WestJet mainline flight attendants reach tentative agreement, conclude strike action

    CUPE 8125 announced (03-Aug-2026) WestJet mainline flight attendants reached a tentative agreement with management, concluding strike action. The tentative agreement will be presented to the membership for review and a ratification vote. CUPE stated the agreement "improves upon the legacy flight credit system by introducing a duty period premium that recognises more of the work cabin crew are required to perform and increases compensation for that work". [more - original PR - CUPE 8125]

    Background

    WestJet and CUPE 8125 escalated bargaining in late Jul-2026 after flight attendants voted 99.4% for strike action, covering 4400 staff, following more than seven months of negotiations.1 2 CUPE then issued 72-hour strike notice and urged the federal government not to intervene, while WestJet served a lockout notice and warned disruption could start on 02-Aug-2026.3 4 WestJet later tabled an offer including wage rises retroactive to 01-Jan-2026, but CUPE 8125 president Alia Hussain said it did not go far enough as the strike halted WestJet's 737 and 787 operations.5 6

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