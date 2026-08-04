WestJet mainline flight attendants reach tentative agreement, conclude strike action

WestJet and CUPE 8125 escalated bargaining in late Jul-2026 after flight attendants voted 99.4% for strike action, covering 4400 staff, following more than seven months of negotiations.1 2 CUPE then issued 72-hour strike notice and urged the federal government not to intervene, while WestJet served a lockout notice and warned disruption could start on 02-Aug-2026.3 4 WestJet later tabled an offer including wage rises retroactive to 01-Jan-2026, but CUPE 8125 president Alia Hussain said it did not go far enough as the strike halted WestJet's 737 and 787 operations.5 6