WestJet flight attendants commence strike action
CUPE 8125 confirmed (02-Aug-2026) WestJet flight attendants have "officially gone on strike". WestJet stated the work stoppage is preventing the LCC from operating scheduled Boeing 737 and 787 services. WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stated: "Our focus remains on staying available for the union to reach an agreement". CUPE 8125 president Alia Hussain stated an offer made by WestJet "did not go far enough", adding: "We are ready to go back to the table to settle". [more - original PR - CUPE 8125] [more - original PR - WestJet]
Background ✨
CUPE 8125 previously issued a 72 hour strike notice and urged the federal government to allow collective bargaining without intervention.1 WestJet responded by serving a lockout notice, while noting the notices did not immediately affect operations and a disruption could have begun from 02-Aug-2026 if no deal was reached.2 Earlier, CUPE 8125 reported a 99.4% strike mandate among 4400 flight attendants after a 21 day cooling-off period.3