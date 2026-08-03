WestJet flight attendants commence strike action

CUPE 8125 previously issued a 72 hour strike notice and urged the federal government to allow collective bargaining without intervention.1 WestJet responded by serving a lockout notice, while noting the notices did not immediately affect operations and a disruption could have begun from 02-Aug-2026 if no deal was reached.2 Earlier, CUPE 8125 reported a 99.4% strike mandate among 4400 flight attendants after a 21 day cooling-off period.3