WestJet submits proposal to 'avert' strike action by cabin crew

WestJet reported (02-Aug-2026) it made an offer to the union representing the LCC's cabin crew to "avert" potential strike action. The proposal includes wage increases across the board, retroactive wage payment to 01-Jan-2026, maternity leave top-up and a new flexible part-time programme. WestJet added: "These efforts were made subsequently to the airline already addressing the explicit demands vocally communicated through the union's public campaign". [more - original PR]