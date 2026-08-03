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    3-Aug-2026 1:09 PM

    WestJet submits proposal to 'avert' strike action by cabin crew

    WestJet reported (02-Aug-2026) it made an offer to the union representing the LCC's cabin crew to "avert" potential strike action. The proposal includes wage increases across the board, retroactive wage payment to 01-Jan-2026, maternity leave top-up and a new flexible part-time programme. WestJet added: "These efforts were made subsequently to the airline already addressing the explicit demands vocally communicated through the union's public campaign". [more - original PR]

    Background

    CUPE 8125 issued a 72 hour strike notice, urging the federal government to allow bargaining to proceed without intervention.1 WestJet subsequently served a lockout notice while negotiations continued, warning disruption could begin as early as 02-Aug-2026.2 CUPE 8125 later confirmed flight attendants went on strike, with WestJet saying the stoppage prevented scheduled Boeing 737 and 787 operations.3

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