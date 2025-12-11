WestJet enters codeshare partnership with SAS
WestJet and SAS entered (10-Dec-2025) a reciprocal codeshare partnership. WestJet passengers will have streamlined access to Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm on a year round basis via WestJet's Calgary-Paris and Calgary-London Heathrow services. WestJet passengers will gain connectivity from cities including Edinburgh, Dublin, Barcelona, Rome and Reykjavik in 2026, and WestJet's code will be placed on SAS' year round Copenhagen-Toronto service. Europe based passengers can access services via Toronto and via SAS gateways in the US, including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington DC, New York JFK and Boston. SAS' code will be placed on WestJet services to more than 10 Canadian destinations, including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Halifax. The collaboration will expand further in 2026, including codesharing on WestJet's Halifax-Copenhagen service, which will launch in May-2026. A future loyalty partnership is planned for EuroBonus and WestJet Rewards members. [more - original PR - WestJet] [more - original PR - SAS]
Background ✨
WestJet and SAS previously entered an interline agreement in 2024, enabling single-ticket access for WestJet passengers to 29 destinations across Denmark, Sweden and Norway, and allowing connections through SAS' nonstop Toronto-Copenhagen service, with intentions to advance to codeshare in the following months1. WestJet has also expanded its European network through ongoing codeshare partnerships with Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic2 3.