VietJet to commence operations to Western Sydney International Airport in Jan-2027
Australia's Prime Minister Antony Albanese announced (10-Aug-2026) VietJet Air will commence operations to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) in Jan-2027. The LCC will operate twice weekly Ho Chi Minh City-Western Sydney service with 377 seat A330 aircraft, with frequency to increase to three times weekly in Mar-2027. Thai VietJet Air plans to commence four times weekly Bangkok-Western Sydney service from Nov-2027, subject to regulatory approvals. VietJet is the fifth airline to announce operations to Western Sydney, following Jetstar Airways, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways. Mr Albanese stated: "These new direct flights will bring our people closer together, boost tourism and trade, and create new opportunities for Western Sydney". WSI CEO Simon Hickey stated: "Vietnam is an incredibly popular destination for Aussie travellers - in 2025 alone more than half a million people travelled between New South Wales and Vietnam". He noted Western Sydney is "home to more than half of Greater Sydney's Vietnamese population - over 70,000 people - who regularly visit friends and relatives". The Ho Chi Minh City service is supported by a contribution from the NSW Government through the Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund, a AUD16 million (USD11.30 million) partnership with WSI to incentivise airlines to invest locally. [more - original PR - Australian Government] [more - original PR - Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport]
Background ✨
VietJet Air commenced initial regulatory steps to establish an Australian subsidiary, with Sydney Kingsford Smith slots allocated for northern winter 2026 but contingent on securing an AOC, a process CASA indicated typically took six to 12 months.1 VietJet Air board member Chu Viet Cuong told CAPA it considered Western Sydney International due to extra slots and no curfew, while flagging surface transport as a key issue.1 2