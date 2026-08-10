VietJet to commence operations to Western Sydney International Airport in Jan-2027

VietJet Air commenced initial regulatory steps to establish an Australian subsidiary, with Sydney Kingsford Smith slots allocated for northern winter 2026 but contingent on securing an AOC, a process CASA indicated typically took six to 12 months.1 VietJet Air board member Chu Viet Cuong told CAPA it considered Western Sydney International due to extra slots and no curfew, while flagging surface transport as a key issue.1 2