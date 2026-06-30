VietJet Air commences regulatory steps to establish subsidiary in Australia
VietJet Air commenced (29-Jun-2026) initial regulatory steps to establish a subsidiary carrier in Australia. The LCC has been allocated slots at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport for the 2026 northern winter season but will require an air operator's certificate (AOC) before using any of the slot allocations. Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority takes approximately six to 12 months to consider an AOC application. VietJet reportedly proposed starting operations with 10 Boeing 737 aircraft. The LCC currently operates services from Vietnam to Brisbane, Melbourne Tullamarine, Perth and Sydney. As previously reported by CAPA, VietJet Air board member Chu Viet Cuong stated the airline is considering operating services to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, noting the advantages of additional slots and the ability to operate night flights with no curfew. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
VietJet Air planned further Australia growth, including lifting Ho Chi Minh City frequencies to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to up to daily from 06/07-Dec-2025, and routing Melbourne-Hanoi and Sydney-Hanoi via Ho Chi Minh City from Oct-2025.1 VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu said it aimed to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide, subject to aircraft availability, calling Australia a "strategic" market.2