VietJet Air commences regulatory steps to establish subsidiary in Australia

VietJet Air planned further Australia growth, including lifting Ho Chi Minh City frequencies to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to up to daily from 06/07-Dec-2025, and routing Melbourne-Hanoi and Sydney-Hanoi via Ho Chi Minh City from Oct-2025.1 VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu said it aimed to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide, subject to aircraft availability, calling Australia a "strategic" market.2