31-Jul-2025 4:34 PM
VietJet Air aiming to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide service.
VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the LCC is aiming to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide service, subject to aircraft availability. Mr Thanh noted Australia is a "strategic" market for VietJet, adding: "We continue to work with local airports and tourism bodies to drive sustainable growth and deliver some more affordable travel options to passengers".
Background ✨
VietJet Air launched its first flights to Australia in Apr-2023 and rapidly expanded to operate 50 weekly services to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, including new routes from Hanoi since Jun-2024. Australia has played a significant role in its international expansion, contributing to strong business growth in 2024, and VietJet has become the largest airline operating between Vietnam and Australia by capacity1 2 3.