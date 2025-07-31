Loading
31-Jul-2025 4:34 PM

VietJet Air aiming to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide service.

VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the LCC is aiming to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide service, subject to aircraft availability. Mr Thanh noted Australia is a "strategic" market for VietJet, adding: "We continue to work with local airports and tourism bodies to drive sustainable growth and deliver some more affordable travel options to passengers".

Background ✨

VietJet Air launched its first flights to Australia in Apr-2023 and rapidly expanded to operate 50 weekly services to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, including new routes from Hanoi since Jun-2024. Australia has played a significant role in its international expansion, contributing to strong business growth in 2024, and VietJet has become the largest airline operating between Vietnam and Australia by capacity1 2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More