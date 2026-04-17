Vertical Aerospace completes eVTOL two-way piloted transition flight

Vertical Aerospace completed (16-Apr-2026) a two-way piloted transition flight with its eVTOL aircraft on 14-Apr-2026, involving switching from vertical flight to wingborne cruise and back to a vertical landing. Vertical stated it is "the second company globally to complete a two-way piloted transition flight in a full scale tiltrotor eVTOL and the first to do so under civil aviation Design Organisation Approval regulatory oversight". Vertical is targeting certification of its Valo aircraft in 2028 and entry into service "shortly thereafter". The aircraft is expected to be used on routes such as London Heathrow-Canary Wharf and New York JFK-Manhattan. The company's partners include American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow Group, GOL and Japan Airlines. [more - original PR]