Eve Air Mobility completes 50th eVTOL prototype test flight
Eve Air Mobility completed (09-Apr-2026) the 50th test flight with its full scale engineering prototype eVTOL aircraft since 19-Dec-2025, accumulating more than two hours of flight time. The company plans to progress to "full transition" test flights later in 2026. Eve also expects to begin producing conforming prototypes in 2026, which will be used in the certification flight test campaign. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Eve’s uncrewed full scale prototype first flew at Embraer’s São Paulo test facility, with Eve stating it would manufacture six conforming prototypes and targeting type certification, first deliveries and entry into service in 2027, while engaging Brazil ANAC on certification1. By its 35th flight the engineering prototype had accumulated nearly 1.5 hours and reached 140ft AGL at Gaviao Peixoto, with certification dependent on technical milestones and regulatory approval2.