Eve Air Mobility completes 50th eVTOL prototype test flight

Eve Air Mobility completed (09-Apr-2026) the 50th test flight with its full scale engineering prototype eVTOL aircraft since 19-Dec-2025, accumulating more than two hours of flight time. The company plans to progress to "full transition" test flights later in 2026. Eve also expects to begin producing conforming prototypes in 2026, which will be used in the certification flight test campaign. [more - original PR]