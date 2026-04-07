Vertical Aerospace completes first 'piloted thrustborne transition by a full scale eVTOL aircraft'

Vertical Aerospace announced (06-Apr-2026) it completed its first "piloted thrustborne transition by a full scale eVTOL aircraft" at Cotswold Airport on 02-Apr-2026. The aircraft took off vertically and transitioned into wingborne flight. The flight was conducted under the oversight of the UK CAA, which is working in collaboration with EASA towards certification of Vertical's Valo aircraft. Vertical described the flight as "a first for a piloted, full scale eVTOL aircraft of this class operating under the oversight of the UK Civil Aviation Authority". [more - original PR]