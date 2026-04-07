Vertical Aerospace completes first 'piloted thrustborne transition by a full scale eVTOL aircraft'
Vertical Aerospace announced (06-Apr-2026) it completed its first "piloted thrustborne transition by a full scale eVTOL aircraft" at Cotswold Airport on 02-Apr-2026. The aircraft took off vertically and transitioned into wingborne flight. The flight was conducted under the oversight of the UK CAA, which is working in collaboration with EASA towards certification of Vertical's Valo aircraft. Vertical described the flight as "a first for a piloted, full scale eVTOL aircraft of this class operating under the oversight of the UK Civil Aviation Authority". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Vertical Aerospace’s full-scale eVTOL prototype completed 10 flights after the UK CAA issued a Permit to Fly on 13-Nov-2025, with the final 10% of tilt transition still pending and full piloted transition anticipated in early 2026.1 It also began Phase four “Transition” testing after receiving the CAA Permit to Fly, following Phase three piloted wingborne flight testing of the VX4 prototype.2 3