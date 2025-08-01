US visitor arrivals down 7% in May-2025
US Department of Commerce reported (31-Jul-2025) the following tourism highlights for May-2025:
- Visitor arrivals: 5.6 million, -7.0% year-on-year;
- Mexico: 1.4 million, +7.9%;
- Canada: 1.3 million, -25.6%;
- UK: 364,071, +2.4%;
- India: 263,108, stable;
- Brazil: 159,149, -3.7%;
- Germany: 154,171, -18.7%;
- Japan: 138,389, +3.7%;
- China: 131,528, -2.2%. [more - original PR]
