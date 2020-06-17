US DoT reciprocates Chinese Govt decision to offer four times weekly service to US carriers

US Department of Transportation (DoT) announced (15-Jun-2020) it will authorise Chinese carriers to operate four times weekly services between China and the US, following approval by the Chinese Government to permit US carriers to operate four times weekly services to China. The DoT intends to continue pushing for full restoration of travel between the US and China, and noted it will reciprocate decisions made by the Chinese Government to allow more services to US carriers. [more - original PR]