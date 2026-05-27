US CBP adds New York JFK Airport as designated arrival facility in response to Ebola outbreak
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) added (26-May-2026) New York John F Kennedy International Airport as a designated arrival facility for US bound air services carrying individuals who have recently travelled from - or were otherwise present within - the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan, effective 23:59 on 28-May-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, CBP confirmed Washington Dulles International Airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport as designated arrival facilities as a "proactive measure" in response to "the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
CBP modified DHS’ 21-May-2026 arrival restrictions by adding Atlanta as a designated arrival facility from 22-May-2026 and Houston from 26-May-2026, stating CDC public health resources were being focused at the designated airports to implement enhanced measures.1