US CBP announces designated arrival airports as 'proactive measure' in response to Ebola outbreak

US authorities previously used designated arrival airports for public-health screening, with DHS in Feb-2020 directing US citizens who had travelled in China to enter via seven airports including Atlanta, alongside quarantine and monitoring measures.1 DHS later expanded authorised China-arrival airports to 11, citing enhanced screening and quarantine capacity.2 The US Government also redirected travellers with recent Democratic Republic of the Congo travel to several US gateways for Ebola-related contact data collection.3