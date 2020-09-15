UNWTO expecting domestic tourism to return faster than international travel

UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) released (14-Sep-2020) its third 'Tourism and COVID-19 Briefing Notes - Understanding Domestic Tourism and Seizing its Opportunities'. The document identifies ways in which destinations around the world are taking steps to grow domestic tourism. Highlights include:

In most destinations, domestic tourism generates higher revenues than international tourism;

In OECD nations, domestic tourism accounts for 75% of total tourism expenditure, while in the EU , domestic tourism expenditure is 1.8 times higher than inbound tourism expenditure;

Globally, the largest domestic tourism markets in terms of expenditure are: US: Nearly USD1 trillion; Germany: USD249 billion; Japan: USD201 billion; UK: USD154 billion; Mexico: USD139 billion.



UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili stated: "UNWTO expects domestic tourism to return faster and stronger than international travel. Given the size of domestic tourism, this will help many destinations recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, while at the same time safeguarding jobs, protecting livelihoods and allowing the social benefits tourism offers to also return". [more - original PR]