UN Tourism: International tourist arrivals hit 96% of pre-pandemic levels as of Jul-2024

UN Tourism reported (19-Sep-2024) the following highlights from its World Tourism Barometer:

  • International tourism recovered to 96% of pre-pandemic levels for the seven months to Jul-2024, driven by strong demand in Europe and the reopening of markets in Asia Pacific;
  • Around 790 million tourists travelled internationally in the first seven months of 2024, approximately 11% more than 2023 and only 4% less than in 2019;
  • All regions recorded "a strong year so far", supported by increased air connectivity and visa facilitation;
  • The Middle East remained the strongest growing region, with international arrivals climbing 26% above 2019 levels in the first seven months of 2024. Africa welcomed 7% more tourists than in 2019, Europe recovered to 99% of pre-pandemic arrivals, the Americas reached 97% and Asia Pacific recorded 82% of pre-pandemic tourist numbers, reaching 85% in Jun-2024 and 86% in Jul-2024;
  • 67 out of 120 destinations had recovered to 2019 arrival numbers in 1H2024, based on countries reporting monthly or quarterly data. Some of the strongest performers were Qatar (+147% vs 2019), Albania (+93%), El Salvador (+81%), Saudi Arabia (+73%), Moldova (+50% as of Jun-2024) and Tanzania (+49% as of Jun-2024);
  • Data on international tourism expenditure reveals strong demand for outbound travel in 1H2024, especially from large source markets such as the US (+32%), Germany (+38%) and the UK (+40% as of Mar-2024), compared to 2019.

UN Tourism secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili stated: "International tourism is on track to consolidate its full recovery from the biggest crisis in the sector's history". Mr Pololikashvili said: "The ongoing rebound comes despite a range of economic and geopolitical challenges, highlighting the strong demand for international travel as well as the effectiveness of boosting air connections and easing visa restrictions". He added: "This recovery also highlights the growing need for tourism planning and managing to cater for its impacts on communities in a way that the immense socio-economic benefits are paired with inclusive and sustainable policies". [more - original PR]

