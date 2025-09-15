Loading
15-Sep-2025 12:52 PM

UN Tourism: Air traffic to North America up 1.1% as of Jun-2025

UN Tourism and Amadeus reported (12-Sep-2025) the following highlights from a study on travel to North America for Jul-2024 to Jun-2025:

  • Air traffic increased 1.1% year-on-year;
  • Top source markets were the US, Canada, Mexico and the UK;
  • China (+7%) and Japan (+4%) were the fastest growing international source markets;
  • Hotel occupancy across North America reached 74% in Jun-2025, with New York and Los Angeles the most booked destinations. [more - original PR]

