UK Government adds six African countries to UK red list

UK's Government stated (25-Nov-2021) from 12:00 26-Nov-2021 South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia will be added to the UK's travel red list. It comes as Variant B.1.1.529 is declared a Variant under Investigation by the UK Health Security Agency. Passengers arriving from 04:00 in England will be required to book and pay for a government approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days. British nationals arriving from these six countries between 12:00 Friday and 04:00 Sunday, and who have been in these countries within the last 10 days, must quarantine at home for 10 days and take NHS PCR tests on day two and day eight, even if they already have a lateral flow test booking. Nonstop services from the six countries will be banned from midday on 26-Nov-2021 until hotel quarantine is up and running from 04:00 on 28-Nov-2021. [more - original PR]