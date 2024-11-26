UK Department for Transport launches Jet Zero Taskforce

UK's Department for Transport launched (25-Nov-2024) the Jet Zero Taskforce, a congregation of "the most senior figures in the aviation sector" who will support efforts to "make greener air travel a reality". These will include Transport Minister Louise Haigh, Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband, CEOs of airlines including easyJet and Virgin Atlantic Airways, representatives from London Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport, as well as fuel producers, trade bodies and leading universities. The taskforce will feature an annual CEO level meeting to set priorities and review progress. Building on the previous Jet Zero Council, the taskforce will support the production and delivery of sustainable aviation fuel and zero emission flight, as well as the sector's demand for greenhouse gas removals and the non-CO2 impacts of aviation. [more - original PR]