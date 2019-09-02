2-Sep-2019 10:20 AM
UAC outlines agreements on aircraft deliveries and leasing reached at MAKS-2019
United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced (30-Aug-2019) the signing of the following agreements at MAKS-2019:
- Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company signed an agreement for the lease of 10 SSJ100s to Yakutia Airlines, delivering in 2020/2021;
- Qanot Sharq signed an agreement on the delivery of three SSJ100s;
- Azimut Airlines and State Transport Leasing Company signed a 12 year operating lease agreement for two SSJ100s;
- Ilyushin signed LoIs for 16 Il-114-300 aircraft;
- New Zealand Wildlife Limited and Qasida Limited signed MoUs on the promotion of Beriev Be-200ES and Be-103 on the global markets. The companies will search for production, sales and maintenance partners.
As previously reported by CAPA, Irkut Corporation also signed a LoI for the delivery of 10 MC-21 to Bek Air and five MC-21 to Yakutia Airlines. [more - original PR - Russian]