5-Apr-2024 12:39 PM
Turkish Airlines identifies future destinations
Turkish Airlines announced (03-Apr-2024) plans to launch services to the following destinations in the future:
- Americas: Denver, Orlando, Lima, Santiago, Rio de Janeiro;
- Europe: Bergen, Glasgow, Iasi, Katowice, Nantes, Newcastle, Timisoara, Bayburt and Yozgat;
- Middle East: Abha and Salalah;
- Africa: Aswan, Brazzaville, Hargeisa, Lome, Monrovia, Port Sudan and Windhoek;
- Far East and Asia: Sydney, Phnom Penh and Atyrau. [more - original PR]