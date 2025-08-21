21-Aug-2025 10:47 AM
Tourism Fiji reports record visitor arrivals in Jul-2025
Tourism Fiji reported (20-Aug-2025) Fiji handled 99,311 visitor arrivals in Jul-2025, an increase of 1% year-on-year and a new single month record. Australian visitors accounted for 45% of all arrivals, alongside growth from other long haul markets including the US (+7%), Canada, (+10%), the UK (+19%) and Europe (+8%). Visitor spend in Jul-2025 is estimated at FJD343 million (USD151 million). Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill stated: "With the Australian and New Zealand dollars going further here, and the US dollar and Euro very favourable against the Fiji dollar, travellers are continuing to find options for their budgets".