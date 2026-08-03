Tourism Australia expects incremental growth will be in the big four markets under strategy to 2028

Tourism Australia MD Robin Mack, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific 2026, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) "If we look at the first horizon of our strategy to 2028, we believe the incremental growth will be in the big four markets". Mr Mack noted the markets are New Zealand, UK, US and Greater China. Mr Mack added: "The ASEAN region, we believe, has great potential for future growth". [more - CAPA TV]