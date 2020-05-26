Become a CAPA Member
26-May-2020 8:52 AM

TAT launches certification scheme to enhance tourism health and hygiene

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched (25-May-2020) a certification scheme to enhance tourism health and hygiene standards. Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports assigned TAT to adjust its tourism policy in accordance with Cabinet's resolution. The policy will upgrade the standard of cleanliness and hygiene under the concept of "Repair – Rebuild", so that tourism establishments can adjust products and services in accordance with the "new normal". [more - original PR]

