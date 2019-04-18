18-Apr-2019 4:27 PM
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport pax down 3.5% to 3.7m in Mar-2019
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported (18-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, -3.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.3 million, -3.4%;
- International: 1.3 million, -3.8%;
- Top 10 nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport:
- Australia: -3.1%;
- China: -12.7%;
- US: +11.0%;
- New Zealand: -0.2%;
- UK: -10.6%;
- South Korea: +7.3%;
- Japan: +4.0%;
- India: +1.7%;
- Canada: -2.2%;
- Germany: 5.0%. [more - original PR]