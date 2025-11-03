Loading
Sun PhuQuoc Airways commences commercial operations

Sun PhuQuoc Airways commenced (01-Nov-2025) the following services with A321 aircraft, marking the carrier's launch of commercial operations:

The carrier also operated a one off Da Nang-Phu Quoc service on 01-Nov-2025 and will launch the route from Mar-2026. [more - original PR - Sun Group] [more - original PR - Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam]

Background ✨

Sun PhuQuoc Airways received its air operator's certificate and training organisation approval prior to launching ticket sales on 15-Oct-2025, with initial commercial operations scheduled from 01-Nov-20251 2. The airline planned to operate a fleet of eight aircraft in 2025, expanding to 25 by the end of 2026, and outlined aspirations for international services from 20263 2.

