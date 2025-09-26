Sun PhuQuoc Airways receives AOC and training certification

Sun PhuQuoc Airways planned to commence initial domestic routes in Vietnam from 01-Nov-2025 and operate seven aircraft in 2025, with a fleet mix of A320ceo, A321ceo and A321neo types. It intended to expand to international destinations from 2026, targeting Seoul, Taiwan Taoyuan, Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong, and expected to add eight more aircraft in 2026, with ambitions to acquire 10 Boeing widebodies by 20311.