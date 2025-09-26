Sun PhuQuoc Airways receives AOC and training certification
Sun PhuQuoc Airways received (25-Sep-2025) an air operator's certificate (AOC) and approved training organisation (ATO) certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). The ATO authorises the airline to independently train and develop aviation personnel to serve its operational and business plans. As previously reported by CAPA, SunPhu Quoc Airways will open ticket sales on 15-Oct-2025 and is planning to launch commercial operations from 01-Nov-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Sun PhuQuoc Airways planned to commence initial domestic routes in Vietnam from 01-Nov-2025 and operate seven aircraft in 2025, with a fleet mix of A320ceo, A321ceo and A321neo types. It intended to expand to international destinations from 2026, targeting Seoul, Taiwan Taoyuan, Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong, and expected to add eight more aircraft in 2026, with ambitions to acquire 10 Boeing widebodies by 20311.