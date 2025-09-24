Sun PhuQuoc Airways to launch commercial operations from 01-Nov-2025

Sun Group announced (23-Sep-2025) SunPhu Quoc Airways will open ticket sales on 15-Oct-2025 and is planning inaugural commercial operations from 01-Nov-2025. The start up intends to commence the following services:

From 2026, the airline plans to operate international routes from Phu Quoc to Seoul, Taiwan Taoyuan, Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong. In 2025, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will operate seven aircraft, including A320ceos, A321ceos and A321neos. By 2026, the airline expects to add eight more aircraft to support its international expansion. It aims to receive 10 Boeing widebody aircraft by 2031, enabling long haul intercontinental services. [more - original PR]