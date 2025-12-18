Southwest Airlines and Turkish Airlines to offer single ticket trans Atlantic journeys from 2026
Southwest Airlines and Turkish Airlines announced (17-Dec-2025) a partnership to offer passengers single ticket, trans Atlantic journeys between the US and Istanbul from early 2026. Turkish Airlines operates to more than 350 destinations in 132 countries from Istanbul Airport, including 10 airports in the US served by Southwest. International passengers will be able to connect through the shared gateway airports. Southwest announced six partnerships with overseas carriers in 2025 connecting its network to places in Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Southwest Airlines recently entered partnerships with Condor Flugdienst and Philippine Airlines, expanding connectivity for its passengers to Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas via key US gateways such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Honolulu, and is exploring further trans-Atlantic partnerships. The carrier also signed an interline agreement with Hahnair to broaden its global distribution reach to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets outside the US1 2 3.