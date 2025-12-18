Southwest Airlines and Turkish Airlines to offer single ticket trans Atlantic journeys from 2026

Southwest Airlines recently entered partnerships with Condor Flugdienst and Philippine Airlines, expanding connectivity for its passengers to Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas via key US gateways such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Honolulu, and is exploring further trans-Atlantic partnerships. The carrier also signed an interline agreement with Hahnair to broaden its global distribution reach to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets outside the US1 2 3.