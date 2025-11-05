Southwest Airlines enters partnership with Philippine Airlines
Southwest Airlines entered (04-Nov-2025) a partnership with Philippine Airlines to connect trans-oceanic travellers with Southwest operated flights. The partnership will enable the carriers to serve international travellers, connecting through Los Angeles International Airport, Seattle Tacoma International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Honolulu Daniel K Inouye International Airport. Southwest airlines is also exploring additional trans-Atlantic partnerships towards the end of 2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Southwest Airlines recently pursued several interline partnerships with Asia-Pacific carriers, including China Airlines and EVA Air, facilitating trans-Pacific connectivity via major US West Coast gateways1 2. Its agreement with Hahnair expanded Southwest’s ticketing access to travel agencies in 190 markets outside the US3. CEO Bob Jordan confirmed Southwest was close to announcing additional international airline partners and aimed to eventually serve these international destinations directly4.