28-Oct-2025 2:03 PM

Southwest Airlines enters interline agreement with Hahnair

Southwest Airlines entered (27-Oct-2025) an interline agreement with Hahnair to improve Southwest's global visibility. The agreement provides ticketing access to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets outside the US. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Southwest Airlines also entered recent interline agreements with EVA Air, allowing trans-Pacific itineraries via key US gateways, and with Icelandair, offering bookings across both carriers with expansion to additional gateways planned for later in 20251 2. Southwest has been exploring further international expansion outside the Americas and seeking authorisation to operate to all open skies countries3 4.

