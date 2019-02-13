Southern Airways Express acquires Mokulele Airlines

Southern Airways Express acquired (12-Feb-2019) Mokulele Airlines. Southern expects to maintain Mokulele's brand in the Hawaiian islands while operating the airline under Southern Airways' US FAA operating certificate. The airline also plans to obtain additional interline ticket and baggage agreements with major carriers through Mokulele, eventually expanding the partnerships to include multiple national and global carriers. Southern has interline agreements with American Airlines and Condor Flugdienst, while Mokulele has agreements with Alaska Airlines and Air New Zealand. Southern and Mokulele plan to jointly operate 1380 weekly frequencies, more than any other commuter airline in the US. Southern Airways Express chairman and CEO Stan Little said the acquisition is the "perfect complement" to Southern's operation, with both airlines operating the same aircraft type and having similar operational structures. Mr Little also noted the acquisition will make Southern a "nationally recognised brand", while granting stability "in an otherwise volatile marketplace". Southern is still to disclose terms of the acquisition. [more - original PR]