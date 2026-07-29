29-Jul-2026 11:51 AM
Singapore Airlines Group receives four aircraft in Q1FY2027, outlines network updates
Singapore Airlines Group reported (28-Jul-2026) the following fleet and network updates for Q1FY2027, ended 30-Jun-2026:
- Took delivery of one A320neo and three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The fleet reached 220 passenger and freighter aircraft with an average age of seven years and 11 months as of 30-Jun-2026. Singapore Airlines had 150 passenger aircraft and seven freighters and Scoot had 63 passenger aircraft. The group had 62 aircraft on order;
- The group passenger network reached 137 destinations in 36 countries and territories. Singapore Airlines served 78 destinations and Scoot served 85. The cargo network reached 139 destinations in 36 countries and territories;
- Singapore Airlines:
- Commenced Hangzhou service in Jun-2026;
- Increased London Gatwick frequency from 10 to 14 times weekly between 02-Jul-2026 and 29-Aug-2026 to meet summer demand, and will return to 14 times weekly from 25-Oct-2026. The airline will serve London six times daily overall;
- Increased Manchester frequency from five times weekly to daily, effective 13-Jul-2026;
- Increase Amsterdam frequency from daily to 10 times weekly from 01-Aug-2026 to 22-Oct-2026;
- Increase Adelaide frequency from 25-Oct-2026;
- Commence service to Madrid via Barcelona on 26-Oct-2026;
- Increase capacity on select European routes, including to Milan and Munich, for the northern winter season;
- Commence daily service to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport in Nov-2026, increasing overall Sydney frequency to five times daily;
- Increase joint capacity to New Zealand in partnership with Air New Zealand with additional seats to Auckland and new nonstop Christchurch service;
- Dubai service remains suspended and the launch of Riyadh service was deferred to Dec-2026;
- Scoot:
- Commenced services to Belitung in May-2026 and Pontianak in Jun-2026;
- Resumed Jeddah service on 22-Jun-2026 but re-suspended from 14-Jul-2026.