Western Sydney International Airport CEO Simon Hickey said the daily Singapore service was scheduled from 23-Nov-2026 and was backed by the New South Wales Government's AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund, part of a plan to add 8.5 million seats and support a AUD91 billion visitor economy by 20351. The airport previously announced Air New Zealand launched three times weekly Auckland-Western Sydney flights as its first international service2. Qatar Airways planned three times weekly Doha-Western Sydney from 15-Dec-2027, rising to daily in 2028, using 777-300ERs3. VietJet Air was due to start twice weekly Ho Chi Minh City-Western Sydney in Jan-2027, increasing to three times weekly in Mar-2027, with Thai VietJet Air also planning Bangkok flights from Nov-2027 subject to approvals4.