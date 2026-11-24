Singapore Airlines commences daily Singapore-Western Sydney service
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, confirmed (24-Nov-2026) Singapore Airlines commenced daily Singapore-Western Sydney service with 303 seat A350-900 aircraft. Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong travelled on the inaugural flight from Singapore. As previously reported by CAPA, Air New Zealand operates Auckland-Western Sydney service, with launches to follow in 2027 by VietJet Air from Ho Chi Minh City and Qatar Airways from Doha. [more - original PR - New South Wales Government] [more - original PR - Western Sydney International Airport] [more - original PR - Australian Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King]
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport CEO Simon Hickey said the daily Singapore service was scheduled from 23-Nov-2026 and was backed by the New South Wales Government's AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund, part of a plan to add 8.5 million seats and support a AUD91 billion visitor economy by 20351. The airport previously announced Air New Zealand launched three times weekly Auckland-Western Sydney flights as its first international service2. Qatar Airways planned three times weekly Doha-Western Sydney from 15-Dec-2027, rising to daily in 2028, using 777-300ERs3. VietJet Air was due to start twice weekly Ho Chi Minh City-Western Sydney in Jan-2027, increasing to three times weekly in Mar-2027, with Thai VietJet Air also planning Bangkok flights from Nov-2027 subject to approvals4.