Western Sydney International Airport receives first international service
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport announced (26-Oct-2026) Air New Zealand launched three times weekly Auckland-Western Sydney service, the airport's inaugural international flight. Airport CEO Simon Hickey stated: "As one of Australia's largest and fastest-growing economies, the region represents a substantial new market for international airlines", adding: "We're bringing more aviation capacity and competition to the doorstep of one of Australia's fastest-growing markets, giving international airlines room to grow and travellers from Western Sydney and beyond a modern, world-class, digitally enabled airport experience". [more - original PR - Western Sydney International Airport] [more - original PR - Australian Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King]
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport opened passenger operations with Jetstar’s Western Sydney-Gold Coast service, with initial capacity for up to 10 million passengers p/a and 24-hour operations positioned to add Sydney basin capacity and routing flexibility; cargo operations at the WSI Cargo Precinct began on 27-Jul-2026.1 Western Sydney International Airport previously said Air New Zealand would launch an Auckland service on 26-Oct-2026, supported by the AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund.2