Western Sydney International Airport receives first international service

Western Sydney International Airport opened passenger operations with Jetstar’s Western Sydney-Gold Coast service, with initial capacity for up to 10 million passengers p/a and 24-hour operations positioned to add Sydney basin capacity and routing flexibility; cargo operations at the WSI Cargo Precinct began on 27-Jul-2026.1 Western Sydney International Airport previously said Air New Zealand would launch an Auckland service on 26-Oct-2026, supported by the AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund.2