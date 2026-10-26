Western Sydney International Airport welcomes launch of commercial passenger services
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport welcomed (25-Oct-2026) the launch of Jetstar Airways' Western Sydney-Gold Coast service and the beginning of commercial passenger operations at Australia's first major international airport in more than 50 years. The airport opens with capacity for up to 10 million passengers p/a and "is expected to become Australia's primary gateway", with capacity for more than 80 million annual passengers. Its 24-hour operations aim to add "much-needed capacity" to the Sydney aviation market and provide airlines with "greater flexibility to introduce new services and routes". The opening of passenger services follows the commencement of operations at the WSI Cargo Precinct on 27-Jul-2026. Airport CEO Simon Hickey stated: "For decades, countless people have advocated for an airport in Western Sydney and the social and economic benefits it would provide. Today, that ambition will become a reality as we mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our city's cultural heartland". He added: "WSI is the most transformational piece of infrastructure our nation has seen since the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It brings the world closer to Western Sydney and opportunity closer to home, creating new meaningful jobs for generations to come". [more - original PR - Western Sydney International Airport] [more - original PR - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese] [more - original PR - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - II] [more - original PR - Australian Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King] [more - original PR - Penrith City Council] [more - original PR - Tourism & Transport Forum]
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport’s passenger launch followed extensive operational-readiness trials, including a Jetstar A320 trial flight ahead of the 25-Oct-2026 start date.1 Qantas Group previously outlined Jetstar’s initial domestic schedule from WSI, with QantasLink to begin passenger services from 28-Mar-2027.2 The airport’s 24-hour Cargo Precinct began commercial freight services on 27-Jul-2026, with operators including Qantas Freight, Menzies Aviation and Texel Air Australasia.3 4