Western Sydney International Airport confirms commencement of freight services

Western Sydney International Airport commenced cargo-precinct trials on 13-Jul-2026 with a Qantas Freight A321F arrival, as part of its operational readiness programme, with regular domestic freight services expected from 27-Jul-2026 and throughput forecast at more than 850 tonnes per week.1 The airport previously said Texel Air Australasia planned to operate from the 24-hour Cargo Precinct from 26-Jul-2026, with CEO Simon Hickey noting benefits from dedicated road access via the upgraded Northern Road and proximity to Kemps Creek and the Aerotropolis.2