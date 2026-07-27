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    27-Jul-2026 12:44 PM

    Western Sydney International Airport confirms commencement of freight services

    Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport announced (24-Jul-2026) the commencement of inaugural commercial freight services from its 24-hour Cargo Precinct. Stage one of the precinct is approximately 733,000sqm and is capable of handling eight Boeing 747 or 777 freighters - or 16 Boeing 737 or A320 domestic freighters - simultaneously. Qantas Freight, Menzies Aviation, dnata and Texel Air Australasia have signed on to the precinct, with Texel confirming two Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft are scheduled to operate to Western Sydney on 27-Jul-2026 - making the carrier "the first international airline to operate on the official opening day" of the airport. [more - original PR - Western Sydney International Airport] [more - original PR - Texel Air Australasia] [more - original PR - Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King]

    Background

    Western Sydney International Airport commenced cargo-precinct trials on 13-Jul-2026 with a Qantas Freight A321F arrival, as part of its operational readiness programme, with regular domestic freight services expected from 27-Jul-2026 and throughput forecast at more than 850 tonnes per week.1 The airport previously said Texel Air Australasia planned to operate from the 24-hour Cargo Precinct from 26-Jul-2026, with CEO Simon Hickey noting benefits from dedicated road access via the upgraded Northern Road and proximity to Kemps Creek and the Aerotropolis.2

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