Western Sydney International Airport confirms Texel Air Australasia as new air cargo operator
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport confirmed (01-Jul-2026) Texel Air Australasia plans to operate air cargo services from the airport's 24-hour Cargo Precinct - which is scheduled to handle commercial freighter services from 26-Jul-2026. Airport CEO Simon Hickey stated: "Texel Air will join our top-tier Cargo Terminal Operators including Qantas Freight, Menzies Aviation and dnata Cargo as another valued partner for the launch of the hub next month". He added: "Both exporters and importers will benefit from our integrated Cargo Precinct's 24-hour capacity, dedicated access via the recently upgraded Northern Road and proximity to key freight and logistics hubs in Kemps Creek and developing industrial sites across the Aerotropolis". Mr Hickey concluded: "Texel Air's fleet of Boeing 737-800BCFs is well positioned to support those customers - thereby strengthening services for its anchor domestic partners that move freight around the nation each week while offering international charter capability to help drive more access to lucrative global markets". [more - original PR]