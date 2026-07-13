Western Sydney Airport commences trial cargo operations

Western Sydney International Airport previously confirmed Texel Air Australasia planned to operate Boeing 737-800BCF cargo services from its 24-hour Cargo Precinct, which was scheduled to handle commercial freighter services from 26-Jul-2026, alongside cargo partners including Menzies Aviation and dnata Cargo1. Qantas Group stated Qantas Freight's inaugural freighter service was scheduled for 27-Jul-2026, with more than 850 tonnes expected to move through its new terminal each week2.