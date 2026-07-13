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    13-Jul-2026 12:07 PM

    Western Sydney Airport commences trial cargo operations

    Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport commenced (13-Jul-2026) trial operations at its Cargo Precinct on 13-Jul-2026, with the arrival of a Qantas Freight A321F aircraft. The trials are the final stages of the airport's operational readiness programme. Regular domestic freight services are expected to commence at the airport on 27-Jul-2026. The airport is expected to handle more than 850 tonnes of freight per week. [more - original PR - Western Sydney Airport] [more - original PR - Qantas]

    Background

    Western Sydney International Airport previously confirmed Texel Air Australasia planned to operate Boeing 737-800BCF cargo services from its 24-hour Cargo Precinct, which was scheduled to handle commercial freighter services from 26-Jul-2026, alongside cargo partners including Menzies Aviation and dnata Cargo1. Qantas Group stated Qantas Freight's inaugural freighter service was scheduled for 27-Jul-2026, with more than 850 tonnes expected to move through its new terminal each week2.

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