Jetstar Airways to launch inaugural pax flight from Western Sydney International Airport in Oct-2026

Singapore Airlines planned to begin daily Singapore-Western Sydney services on 23-Nov-2026 using 303-seat A350-900 aircraft, citing late-night departure capacity to support onward connections via Singapore Changi to more than 130 SIA Group destinations.1 Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King said she had "every confidence" Western Sydney International Airport would attract more airlines, noting planned passenger services by QantasLink, Jetstar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand, plus Qantas Freight cargo operations.2 Western Sydney International Airport said Qantas Freight signed as the first freighter airline for its 24-hour Cargo Precinct, which was expected to lift Sydney air cargo capacity by around 33% and include approximately 24,000sqm of facilities.3