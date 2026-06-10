Jetstar Airways to launch inaugural pax flight from Western Sydney International Airport in Oct-2026
Qantas Group announced (10-Jun-2026) Jetstar Airways is scheduled to launch four times weekly Western Sydney-Gold Coast service with A320 equipment on 25-Oct-2026, the first commercial passenger service to depart Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI). Jetstar also plans to launch up to 14 times weekly Western Sydney-Melbourne Tullamarine and three times weekly Western Sydney-Brisbane services from 25-Oct-2026. QantasLink is scheduled to launch four times weekly Western Sydney-Melbourne Tullamarine and Western Sydney-Brisbane services with Embraer E190 equipment on 28-Mar-2027 - representing the beginning of Qantas passenger operations at the airport. Qantas added it will "also be one of the first commercial airlines to fly from the airport" when its inaugural freighter service launches on 27-Jul-2026. Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said: "This is a major milestone for Australian aviation and one that has been years in the making. We're incredibly proud that Jetstar will be the first Australian airline to begin operations at Western Sydney International Airport and Qantas will follow early next year". Ms Hudson added: "WSI will also become a key hub for Qantas Freight, with more than 850 tonnes of freight expected to move through our new terminal each week helping us meet growing demand for e-commerce and next-day deliveries". [more - original PR - Qantas Group] [more - original PR - Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport] [more - original PR - Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines planned to begin daily Singapore-Western Sydney services on 23-Nov-2026 using 303-seat A350-900 aircraft, citing late-night departure capacity to support onward connections via Singapore Changi to more than 130 SIA Group destinations.1 Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King said she had "every confidence" Western Sydney International Airport would attract more airlines, noting planned passenger services by QantasLink, Jetstar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand, plus Qantas Freight cargo operations.2 Western Sydney International Airport said Qantas Freight signed as the first freighter airline for its 24-hour Cargo Precinct, which was expected to lift Sydney air cargo capacity by around 33% and include approximately 24,000sqm of facilities.3