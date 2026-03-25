Singapore Airlines to commence Singapore-Western Sydney service in Nov-2026
Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (24-Mar-2026) plans to commence daily Singapore-Western Sydney service on 23-Nov-2026 with 303 seat A350-900. SIA senior VP marketing planning Dai Haoyu stated the service "will deliver more choice and strengthen connectivity to this popular destination for our customers". Mr Dai added Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport's late night departure capacity will enable connections through Singapore Changi Airport "to more than 130 global destinations served by the SIA Group". The service will complement Singapore Airlines' four times daily Singapore-Sydney Kingsford service. As previously reported by CAPA, QantasLink, Jetstar Airways and Air New Zealand also plan to operate passenger services at the airport, with Qantas Freight to operate cargo services. [more - original PR - Singapore Airlines] [more - original PR - Australia's Minister for Infrastructure]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines scheduled further Australia capacity changes for 2H2026, including introducing premium economy on one of four daily Singapore‑Brisbane frequencies from 01-Nov-2026 and increasing Singapore‑Adelaide to 12 times weekly in Dec-2026/Jan-2027, while Singapore‑Cairns rose to five times weekly from 06-Jul-2026 and was set to move to daily from 01-Dec-2026 with 737 MAX 8 equipment.1