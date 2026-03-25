Singapore Airlines to commence Singapore-Western Sydney service in Nov-2026

Singapore Airlines scheduled further Australia capacity changes for 2H2026, including introducing premium economy on one of four daily Singapore‑Brisbane frequencies from 01-Nov-2026 and increasing Singapore‑Adelaide to 12 times weekly in Dec-2026/Jan-2027, while Singapore‑Cairns rose to five times weekly from 06-Jul-2026 and was set to move to daily from 01-Dec-2026 with 737 MAX 8 equipment.1