Menzies Aviation welcomes launch of cargo services at Western Sydney International Airport

Western Sydney International Airport stated its 24-hour Cargo Precinct began inaugural commercial freight services, with stage one spanning about 733,000sqm and capacity to handle eight Boeing 747/777 freighters or 16 737/A320 domestic freighters simultaneously.1 It reported Qantas Freight, dnata, Menzies Aviation and Texel Air Australasia signed on, with Texel scheduling two 737-800BCFs to operate on 27-Jul-2026.1