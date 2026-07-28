Menzies Aviation welcomes launch of cargo services at Western Sydney International Airport
Menzies Aviation welcomed (27-Jul-2026) the launch of inaugural cargo services at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), operated by Texel Air Australasia and Team Global Express. Menzies stated it is the first company to secure all required regulatory approvals and accreditations to operate international cargo services at the airport, enabling the new facility to obtain its First Point of Arrival accreditation. This is the beginning of operations at Menzies' 12,500sqm cargo facility within the airport's Cargo Precinct - the largest cargo facility in Menzies' Oceania and Southeast Asia network - with the capacity to handle up to 200,000 tonnes of cargo p/a. Menzies EVP cargo Beau Paine stated: "Today marks a landmark moment for Menzies Aviation, Western Sydney International Airport and Australia's air cargo industry. We are proud to be the first cargo terminal operator approved to support international flights at the airport and to have successfully handled the first arriving flights at WSI on opening day". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport stated its 24-hour Cargo Precinct began inaugural commercial freight services, with stage one spanning about 733,000sqm and capacity to handle eight Boeing 747/777 freighters or 16 737/A320 domestic freighters simultaneously.1 It reported Qantas Freight, dnata, Menzies Aviation and Texel Air Australasia signed on, with Texel scheduling two 737-800BCFs to operate on 27-Jul-2026.1